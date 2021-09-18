Villa run riot, scoring 3 without reply at Villa Park

Aston Villa's 3-0 win over Everton on Saturday, was hard fought at Villa Park. Villa were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Chelsea whilst Everton were coming from consecutive wins against Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion. As the table looks today, Villa are in 10th place on the table and has 7 points while Everton sit in 5th with 10 points after 5 matches.

After a goalless first half, Villa applied pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Matty Cash giving The Villa the lead, 66 minutes in. The momentum was now with The Villa, who then scored again through a goal from Lucas Digne, 69 minutes in to establish a 2-0. Villa then scored once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Leon Bailey at the 75 minute mark with a final score of 3-0.

For Villa, Marvelous Nakamba, Leon Bailey, Ashley Young and Bertrand Traore, came on for John McGinn, Matt Targett, Leon Bailey and Matty Cash. Everton brought on Andre Gomes, Anthony Gordon, Jonjoe Kenny and Tom Davies, to replace Salomon Rondon, Allan, Ben Godfrey and Alex Iwobi.

There were bookings for Leon Bailey from Villa, and Ben Godfrey, for Everton.

Villa will play away against Manchester United, while Everton will face Norwich City at home.