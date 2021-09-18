Man City play out a goal-less draw against Soton at the Etihad Stadium

Man City were held to 0-0 draw by Soton down on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium. Man City were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two matches in the competition. The most recent was against the Leicester City away (1-0), the other to Arsenal at home (5-0). Soton secured a point against West Ham United in their previous match. Following today's result, Man City are in 2nd place, with 10 points from 5 matches, while Soton sit in 15th, with 4 points from 5.

Both coaches used all substitutions. For Man City, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden, came on for Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva, Soton brought on Mohammed Salisu, Armando Broja and Romain Perraud to replace Jack Stephens, Che Adams and Valentino Livramento.

The referee booked two players from Soton, Kyle Walker-Peters and Valentino Livramento.

Man City will next travel to Chelsea, while Soton will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at home.