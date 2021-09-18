Liverpool run riot, scoring 3 without reply at Anfield

Liverpool snatched all three points from Crystal Palace in a 3-0 victory on Saturday, at Anfield. Both Liverpool and Palace arrived on the back of wins. Liverpool were looking to pick up points after winning last match. Palace, on the other hand, had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 3-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur. As the table looks today, Liverpool and Palace currently occupy 1st and 13th spots in the league, with 13 points and 5 points respectively after 5 matches.

The Reds started the game well, with Sadio Mane opening the rout just before half-time

Liverpool continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Mohamed Salah in the 78th minute. Liverpool then netted once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Naby Keita just before the final whistle to make it 3-0.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For Liverpool, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Divock Origi, came on for Thiago, Diogo Jota and Jordan Henderson, Palace brought on Odsonne Edouard, Jairo Riedewald and Michael Olise to replace Christian Benteke, James McArthur and Cheikhou Kouyate.

There were bookings for Jordan Henderson, Kostas Tsimikas and Mohamed Salah from Liverpool. For Palace, Joel Ward saw yellow.

Liverpool will next travel to Brentford, while Palace will face Brighton & Hove Albion at home.