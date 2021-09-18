Home defeat for Wolves, as Brentford secure the win

Brentford eased past Wolverhampton Wanderers in a 2-0 victory on Saturday at Molineux Stadium. Wolves were looking to pick up points after winning last match. Brentford were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Brighton & Hove Albion. Following today's result, Wolves and Brentford are 14th, (3 points) and 9th, (8 points), in the table respectively, after 5 matches.

The Bees started the game well, thanks to Ivan Toney giving Brentford the lead in the 28th minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Bryan Mbeumo, 34 minutes in to see out the first half 0-2. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 2-0 at full time.

Wolves brought on Hee-chan Hwang, Daniel Podence and Fabio Silva for Romain Saiss, Fernando Marcal and Nelson Semedo. Brentford brought on Frank Onyeka, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen and Zanka, to replace Sergi Canos, Rico Henry and Pontus Jansson.

The referee booked Jose Sa, Romain Saiss, Ruben Neves and Conor Coady from Wolves. Brentford had the worst of it though, with Rico Henry, Shandon Baptiste and Pontus Jansson seeing yellow, and Shandon Baptiste (2 yellow cards) then sent off with a red.

Wolves will next travel to Southampton, while Brentford will face Liverpool at home.