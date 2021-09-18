Burnley fail to stop visitors as Arsenal seal the win

Arsenal enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday. Burnley arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing their last game 3-1 to Everton. Arsenal, on the other hand, were coming off the back of a 1-0 win against Norwich City. After today's result, Burnley are in 19th place, with 1 point from 5 matches, while Arsenal sit in 12th, with 6 points from 5.

Arsenal started the first half well, with Martin Odegaard finding the net, 30 minutes in, ending the first half 0-1. The second 45 minutes ended with little further action at either end and goalless.

Both coaches used all available substitutions. For Burnley, Maxwel Cornet, Matej Vydra and Jay Rodriguez, came on for Johann Gudmundsson, Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood, Arsenal brought on Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Nuno Tavares, to replace Emile Smith-Rowe, Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney.

There were bookings for Ashley Barnes and Ashley Westwood from Burnley. For Arsenal, Nuno Tavares saw yellow.

Burnley will next travel to Leicester City, while Arsenal will face Tottenham Hotspur at home.