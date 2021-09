Analysts say they expect Lebanon’s newly formed government to end subsidies to basic commodities like fuel by the end of this month. To replace a bloated system of subsidies, the state has offered cash cards to the most vulnerable, but in a country where the U.N, says 78% of people are living in poverty, there are questions on whether that will be enough. For VOA, Anchal Vohra reports from Beirut.

Camera: Tilo Gummel

Produced by: Tilo Gummel and Bakhtiyar Zamanov