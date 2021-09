Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Benin set up a service to allow people to register their business online. The E-registration system has worked so well that this West African country is now the world's fastest place to start a business, according to a U.N. agency. Moki Edwin Kindzeka narrates this report by Anne Nzouankeu in Cotonou, Benin.



Camera: Anne Nzouankeu