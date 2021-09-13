Pope Calls for Europe to Show Pandemic 'Solidarity'

Pope Francis called for Europe to show "solidarity" around the world during economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, speaking on a visit to Slovakia — one of the worst hit countries in Europe.



On his first foreign trip since a colon operation in July, the 84-year-old Argentine pontiff called the pandemic "the great test of our own time".



"It has taught us how easy it is, even when we are all in the same boat, to withdraw and think only of ourselves," he said.



Slovakia, a European Union member with a population of 5.4 million, had the highest per capita COVID-19 contagion and mortality rates in the world for several weeks this year.



"After long and trying months of pandemic, fully conscious of the difficulties to be faced, we look forward with hope to an economic upturn favored by the recovery plans of the European Union," the pope said in the Slovak capital, Bratislava.



But he warned against "a fleeting sense of euphoria" and a focus on profits as countries begin to recover and called instead for Europe to display "a solidarity that, by transcending borders, can bring it back to the center of history".



The pope is also due to meet with members of Slovakia's Jewish community later on Monday, a day after warning that anti-Semitism was still "lurking" around the world.



The meeting will take place on Rybne Square in what used to be a Jewish neighborhood of Bratislava where a synagogue that was torn down in Communist times once stood.



Three days before the pope's arrival, Slovakia's government issued an apology for the first time for the role played in the Holocaust by the Nazi puppet regime in power at the time.



"The Slovak cabinet feels a moral duty to publicly express regret over the crimes committed by the ruling power of that time," it said, emphasizing in particular the "condemnable" anti-Jewish laws adopted in 1941.



Under the orders of the then-government headed by a Catholic priest, Jozef Tiso, tens of thousands of Slovak Jews were deported and killed.



A memorial on Rybne Square commemorates the 105,000 victims of the Holocaust in Slovakia.



After the war, most of the survivors either emigrated or stayed and hid their Jewish identity.



Under Communism, Jews were prosecuted and jailed for alleged Zionist crimes, and the regime banned practicing their religion.



The community now numbers only around 2,000 people and anti-Jewish attitudes remain strong in Slovakia, a predominantly Catholic country.



'Fuse' of anti-Semitism



During a whistle-stop visit of just a few hours to Hungary on Sunday, the pope spoke of the "threat of anti-Semitism".



"This is a fuse that must not be allowed to burn. And the best way to defuse it is to work together, positively, and to promote fraternity," he said, addressing Christian and Jewish leaders.



The Roman Catholic Church put an end to centuries of official anti-Semitism in 1965 at the Vatican II Council, which approved a document called "Nostra Aetate" calling for respect of Judaism.



But relations can still become frayed.



The visit comes after the pope last month came under criticism from Jewish religious authorities for some remarks he made about their books of sacred law, the Torah.



During his visit to Hungary, Pope Francis met the country's anti-migrant Prime Minister Viktor Orban before calling on believers to be "open and considerate".



The head of 1.3 billion Catholics has often urged help for the marginalized and those of all religions fleeing war and poverty, in contrast to Orban who styles himself as a defender of "Christian Europe" from immigrants.