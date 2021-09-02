AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
Thursday September 2, 2021
Vaccines Reduce Risk of 'Long COVID' Symptoms, Study Finds

British researchers say odds of people suffering from lingering symptoms of the coronavirus disease cut in half when fully inoculated

Newsroom Infobae
September 2, 2021

British researchers say people who contract COVID-19 after they are fully vaccinated are less likely than unvaccinated people to suffer lingering symptoms from the disease.  

In a study published Wednesday in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, scientists at King’s College London surveyed more than one million fully vaccinated volunteers who used a mobile app to log their symptoms, tests and vaccination status, and compared them to a control group of unvaccinated volunteers.   

The study says that only a fraction of the vaccinated volunteers reported so-called “breakthrough infections,” and that those who did were 73% less likely to be hospitalized. It also said the chances the vaccinated respondents would continue to suffer from so-called “long COVID” symptoms is reduced by nearly half.  

The vaccinated volunteers had received at least one dose of either the Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca two-dose vaccines between December 2020 and July 2021.

On the vaccine front, Taiwan received its first batch of 15 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine after several months of delays.  

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung was on hand when a plane from Luxembourg carrying over 900,000 doses landed at Taiwan's main international airport at Taoyuan early Thursday morning. Taiwan has paid $350 million to German-based BioNTech, which developed the vaccine in cooperation with Pfizer, but has accused China of interfering in the order, a charge Beijing has denied. 

The delay was resolved after Taiwan-based manufacturers Foxconn and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company joined forces with a charity created by TSMC to secure the doses from Chinese-based distributor Fosun Pharma, who then donated them to Taiwan.  

The self-ruled island, which China claims as its own territory, has only been able to vaccinate around 5% of its 23.5 million people.

