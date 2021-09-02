Nigerian Experts Lament China’s Growing Influence in African Technology

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei says it wants to train up to 3 million African youths to work with digital technology, including cutting-edge technology such as artificial intelligence. Already, Nigerian students who took part in a Huawei-sponsored ICT competition say the benefits, including possible job placements with the company, are enormous. But experts warn there could be potential negative impacts of China’s growing tech influence in Africa. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja.

Camera: Emeka Gibson Producer: Bakhtiyar Zamanov