Tuesday August 31, 2021
Breaking News

Poll: More Than Half of US Adults Support Afghan Pullout

Pew Research Center conducted survey shortly before withdrawal ended

By
Newsroom Infobae
August 31, 2021

More than half of American adults, 54%, believe the decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan after 20 years of war was the “right one,” according to the Pew Research Center.

Some 42% of U.S. adults surveyed said the decision to withdraw was “wrong.” 

The survey was conducted Aug. 23-29, before the pullout was completed. Sixty-nine percent of the respondents said the U.S. largely failed to achieve its goals in Afghanistan.

About one fourth, 26%, said the Biden administration did an “excellent” or “good” job in its “handling of the situation in Afghanistan.” Twenty-nine percent said the administration had done a “fair” job while 42% said it had performed poorly. 

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press and Reuters.
 

