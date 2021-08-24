Nigeria: Two Officers Shot Dead, One Kidnapped in Attack on Defense Academy

Armed men in Nigeria have attacked the Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA) in Kaduna State, killing two officers and abducting a third.

The Defense Academy’s public relations officer, Bashir Muhd Jajira, confirmed what he called a security breach in a statement.

He said the dead officers were a lieutenant commander and a flight lieutenant in the navy and air force respectively, while the abducted one is a major in the army. He also said an officer who was wounded during the attack is being treated.

Jajira said a search team comprising of the army, air force and other security agencies have begun a rescue mission.

An unspecified number of gunmen gained entry into the defense academy about 1 a.m. local time Tuesday.

The attack highlights the growing violence in Nigeria by criminal groups often operating in the country's northwestern region.

Last week, tens of people were killed in sectarian violence in southern Kaduna state. In Northwest Zamfara state, gunmen abducted some 75 people Saturday after killing at least four. The abductees are yet to be freed.

Darlington Abdullahi, vice president of the Nigerian Defense Alumni association, explains why the attacks persist despite security forces' efforts to stem the crisis.

"The forests that they're operating in, they're more used to forest life than the people or than the security personnel that now have to move into some of those areas, coupled with the fact that every care must be taken before you approach the forest before you try to attack them, take on them in the forest," Abdullahi said.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari took office in 2015 on the promise he would end widespread insecurity in the country.

Last week, Buhari met with security heads and said he does not want to leave office as a "failure."