Thursday August 19, 2021
2,000 Americans, Afghans Depart Kabul Amid Chaotic Evacuation Efforts

US evacuation efforts in Afghanistan accelerate but still fall short of goal

By
Newsroom Infobae
August 19, 2021

Afghans marked a grim Independence Day on Thursday as crowds seeking spots on U.S. evacuation flights continued to gather around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul in the wake of the Taliban takeover of the country. American officials said evacuation efforts were accelerating but declined to say if those efforts would continue after the August 31 deadline for a U.S. withdrawal. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more. 

Producer: Katherine Gypson. Camera: Ayesha Tanzeem.

