Tom McCarthy's Drama 'Stillwater' Causes Controversy

“Stillwater” is a drama involving an American father who travels to Marseilles, France, to help exonerate his daughter of murder. Amanda Knox, who faced the same fate in real life in Italy, has criticized filmmaker Tom McCarthy for tailoring the story of her wrongful murder conviction in Perugia, Italy, “too closely and inaccurately” to the film’s plot. The Academy Award-winning filmmaker told VOA his film is not about Knox, but about a father-daughter relationship. VOA’s Penelope Poulou has more.