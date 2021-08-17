Tropical Depression Brings Heavy Rain to Haiti Days After Strong Earthquake 

Days after a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, Tropical Depression Grace brought heavy rains and strong winds to the country.

Forecasters said the storm could drop 12 to 25 centimeters of rain on southern Haiti through Tuesday, bringing the threat of flash floods and mudslides.

It could also affect the search for survivors and aid efforts for the displaced, with the southern part of the country hardest hit by Saturday’s magnitude 7.2 earthquake.

Why Are Earthquakes So Devastating in Haiti? The most recent destruction comes just 11 years after a temblor killed tens of thousands of people, if not hundreds of thousands, in the Caribbean island nation

Haitian authorities said Monday that the death toll from the earthquake had climbed to 1,419 — nearly two hundred more than a previous figure released Sunday

At least 6,000 more were injured and seeking treatment at overwhelmed hospitals.

Hundreds of people waited on the steps of Les Cayes' general hospital, and many patients were being treated on mattresses on the ground outside as the hospital ran low on medication.

The quake was centered near the town of Petit-Trou-de-Nippes, about 125 kilometers west of the capital, Port-au-Prince, at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, which damaged houses, roads and bridges on the country's southwest peninsula, displaced thousands of people. The streets of towns near the epicenter were lined with concrete as rescue workers and scrap metal salvagers dug through the rubble.

"We must work together to provide rapid and effective responses to this extremely serious situation," Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Sunday. He had flown to Les Cayes on Saturday to survey the damage.

Many residents of Les Cayes, the country's third-largest city with a population of 90,000, stayed outdoors overnight, as aftershocks continued to rock the area through Sunday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said on Saturday that the earthquake increased the risk of landslides in the area.

The Dominican Republic and Mexico were among the countries that sent food and medicine to Haiti. Cuba dispatched a 235-member health care team.

Just over a month ago, the country was left reeling after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his home July 7. His wife, Martine Moise, was injured in the attack.

Some material for this article came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.