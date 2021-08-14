Tropical Storm Grace, Tropical Depression Fred Menace Coastal Atlantic and Caribbean

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Saturday that Tropical Storm Grace has joined Tropical Depression Fred over the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea.



The NHC said Grace is moving westward and has sustained 65-kilometer-per-hour winds and is expected to reach the Lesser Antilles by Saturday night. Grace is a small tropical storm, according to NHC, with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 35 kilometers from the center.



Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra.



Weather forecasters said, “disorganized Fred” is moving west-northwest into the Gulf of Mexico and produced heavy rain across Cuba and the Florida Keys, with winds of 55 kilometers per hour.



A tropical storm warning is in effect because of Fred for the Florida Keys west of the Seven Mile Bridge to the Dry Tortugas.