Malawi had nearly seven million malaria cases last year, more than a third of the population, with 2,500 lives lost to the mosquito-borne disease. However, one village has become a model for how to eradicate malaria and in June was honored as the first ever to have zero malaria cases for a whole year. Lameck Masina reports from Machinga district in southern Malawi.

Camera: Dan Kumwenda