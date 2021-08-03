New COVID-19 Cases Prompt Mass Testing in Wuhan, China

A Chinese official says all residents of the city of Wuhan will be tested for COVID-19 infections after the emergence of the first domestic cases there in more than a year.

City official Li Tao made the announcement Tuesday at a news conference.

There were at least three new coronavirus cases recorded Monday in Wuhan and 90 nationwide.

The virus was first detected in Wuhan in late 2019, and the city of 11 million people was put under a strict lockdown in January 2020 that lasted 76 days.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.