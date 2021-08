Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Monday that the "abrupt" U.S. withdrawal of all its remaining forces from Afghanistan was the reason for the deteriorating security situation in the country. He added that his government has a plan to bring the security situation under control within six months. VOA's Sayed Hasib Maududi filed this report, narrated by Roshan Noorzai.

Camera: Sayed Hasib Maududi