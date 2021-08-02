Warning: This TV package includes a soundbite from Tuesday's congressional hearing that contains profane and racist language.

U.S. lawmakers heard emotional testimony from four members of law enforcement Tuesday as a special panel met for the first time to investigate the events of the January 6 attempt by Trump supporters to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports the panel will probe former President Donald Trump’s role in the riot.

Produced by: Katherine Gypson

