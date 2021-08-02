AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
Monday August 2, 2021
Breaking News
Breaking News

&#39;This Was a Coup&#39;: Police Officers Describe Capitol Riot to US Lawmakers

Special US House panel launches investigation into January 6 riot

By
Newsroom Infobae
August 2, 2021

Warning: This TV package includes a soundbite from Tuesday's congressional hearing that contains profane and racist language.

U.S. lawmakers heard emotional testimony from four members of law enforcement Tuesday as a special panel met for the first time to investigate the events of the January 6 attempt by Trump supporters to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports the panel will probe former President Donald Trump’s role in the riot.

Produced by: Katherine Gypson
 

TOPICS

VOA