Cologne qualified for the Bundesliga final Saturday, eliminating in a 5-1 away victory. When the two sides previously met at the Rhein Energie Stadion, the score ended 0-1. With this triumph, Cologne finally reaches the final of the Bundesliga after a tough tournament where many rivals have fallen on the way.

The Billy Goats started the game well, with an early goal from Jonas Hector in the 3rd minute. However, they were unable to maintain their lead, Lee Jae Sung managed to equalize and take the sides off in the 4th minute at 1-1. However, each side looked hungry to win and Cologne then found the back of the net 6 minutes into the game thanks to Sebastian Andersson, taking the score to 2-1. Cologne looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a 2nd effort from Sebastian Andersson in the 13th minute to establish a 3-1. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Rafael Czichos, 39 minutes in, finalising the first half 1-4.

Cologne continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Ellyes Skhiri finding the net at the 84 minute mark and seeing the game end 5-1.

Cologne brought on Jorge Mere, Ismail Jakobs, Max Meyer, Jan Thielmann and Dominick Drexler, to replace Sebastiaan Bornauw, Jannes Horn, Ondrej Duda, Marius Wolf and Sebastian Andersson.

With this victory The Billy Goats you will be in the final of the competition, one step away from becoming the champion of the Bundesliga.