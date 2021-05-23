Win for Seville at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, as they beat Alaves 1-0

Seville secures a 1-0 victory against Alaves at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday. Seville were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 4-0 to Villarreal. Alaves were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Granada and Elche. Following the final whistle at the end of the last game of the LaLiga season, Seville are in 4th place on the table and has 77 points while Alaves sit in 16th with 38 points after 38 matches.

After a goalless first half, Seville applied pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Papu Gomez finding the net just before the final whistle and seeing the game end 1-0.

For Seville, Ivan Rakitic, Oscar, Oliver Torres, Luuk De Jong and Papu Gomez, came on for Lucas Ocampos, Joan Jordan, Franco Vazquez, Suso and Sergio Escudero. Alaves brought on Joselu, Luis Rioja, Fernando Pacheco, Rodrigo Battaglia and Lucas Perez, to replace Pere Pons, Facundo Pellistri, Antonio Sivera, Edgar Mendez and John Guidetti.

The referee booked Aleix Vidal for Seville.