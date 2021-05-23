Visitors secure victory as Newcastle beat Fulham 2-0

Newcastle United earn hard-fought win over Fulham 2-0 on Sunday at Craven Cottage. Fulham arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Manchester United in their previous game. Newcastle were able to continue their winning streak after a 1-0 win against Sheffield United in their last match. This left, Fulham are in 18th place on the table and has 28 points while Newcastle sit in 12th with 45 points after 38 matches.

Newcastle started well, with Joseph Willock giving The Magpies the lead, on 23 minutes, finishing the first half 0-1.

Newcastle continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Fabian Schar finding the net just before the final whistle. They managed to see the game out with a clean sheet and a final score of 2-0.

Both coaches used all substitutions. For Fulham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Josh Maja and Tyrese Francois, came on for Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Ademola Lookman and Joe Bryan, Newcastle replaced Dwight Gayle, Fabian Schar and Jeff Hendrick with Allan Saint-Maximin, Emil Krafth and Miguel Almiron.

The referee booked Kenny Tete for Fulham.