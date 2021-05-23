Victory denied for Palace, as Liverpool secure a 2-0 home win

Liverpool secures a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday. Liverpool were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the Burnley away (3-0), the other to West Bromwich Albion away (2-1). Palace had lost their previous match against Arsenal. This left, Liverpool are in 3rd place on the table and has 69 points while Palace sit in 14th with 44 points after 38 matches.

It was an impressive opening from The Reds, with Sadio Mane giving Liverpool the lead, 36 minutes in to see out the first half 1-0.

Liverpool continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Sadio Mane finding the net again, on 74 minutes. The game ended 2-0.

Both managers used all available substitutions. For Liverpool, James Milner, Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, came on for Georginio Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino and Andrew Robertson, Palace brought on Jeffrey Schlupp, Patrick Van Aanholt and Martin Kelly to replace James Tomkins, James McCarthy and Cheikhou Kouyate.

There were bookings for Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Milner from Liverpool, and Jordan Ayew and Jairo Riedewald, for Palace.