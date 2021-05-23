Tottenham Hotspur take all 3 points, after 4-2 victory against Leicester City

Leicester City suffered a home defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. Both sides came from defeats in their previous league games. Leicester were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 2-1 to Chelsea while Spurs were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Aston Villa. Following the final whistle at the end of the last game of the Premier League season, Leicester are in 5th place on the table and has 66 points while Spurs sit in 7th with 62 points after 38 matches.

Leicester started the first half well, thanks to Jamie Vardy giving Leicester the lead, 18 minutes in. However, their lead was short lived, as Harry Kane equalised for Spurs just before half-time and seeing the first half out 1-1.

The Foxes started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with Jamie Vardy finding the net again at the 52 minute mark. However, their lead didn't last for long, Kasper Schmeichel producing an equaliser, on 76 minutes, bringing The Lilywhites level. The momentum was now with Spurs, who then scored again through a goal from Gareth Bale, 86 minutes in to establish a 3-2. However they weren't finished yet and Gareth Bale made it 4-2 just before the final whistle to make it 4-2.

As for substitutions, for Leicester, Nampalys Mendy, Ricardo Pereira and Ayoze Perez, came on for Wesley Fofana, James Maddison and Marc Albrighton, Spurs brought on Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura and Joe Rodon to replace Steven Bergwijn, Dele Alli and Heung Min Son.

The referee booked two players from Spurs, Steven Bergwijn and Harry Winks.