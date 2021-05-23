Sheffield U take the points and enjoy a home win against Burnley

Sheffield United beats Burnley 1-0 on Sunday at Bramall Lane. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Sheffield U were looking to get back winning ways after losing 1-0 to Newcastle United in their last match. Burnley lost 3-0 in the last match they played against Liverpool. This left, Sheffield U and Burnley sit 20th (23 points) and 17th (39 points) in the table respectively, after a total of 38 matches.

Sheffield U started strongly in the first half, with a goal from David McGoldrick in the 24th minute. The score at half time was 1-0. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-0.

For Sheffield U, Rhian Brewster and Phil Jagielka, came on for Daniel Jebbison and Ben Osborn. Burnley brought on Matej Vydra, Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes, to replace Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil and Johann Gudmundsson.

There were bookings for George Baldock, John Fleck and Chris Basham from Sheffield U, and Jimmy Dunne, for Burnley.