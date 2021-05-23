No reply from Soton, as The Hammers rampage to 3

Southampton succumbed to an away defeat to West Ham United at London Stadium on Sunday. The Hammers were looking to continue their run, following a 3-1 victory against West Bromwich Albion. Soton lost 2-0 in the last match they played against Leeds United. This left, The Hammers and Soton are 6th (65 points) and 15th (43 points) in the table respectively, after a total of 38 matches.

The Hammers started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Pablo Fornals opening the rout, 30 minutes in. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a 2nd effort from Pablo Fornals at the 33 minute mark. The score at half time was 2-0.

The Irons continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Declan Rice finding the net just before the final whistle. The game ended with a 3-0 home victory.

Both coaches used all available substitutions. For The Hammers, Said Benrahma, Mark Noble and Issa Diop, came on for Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen and Declan Rice, Soton brought on Oriol Romeu, Nathan Tella and Michael Obafemi to replace Kyle Walker-Peters, Takumi Minamino and Danny Ings.

The referee booked Jan Bednarek, Ibrahima Diallo and Mohammed Salisu for Soton.