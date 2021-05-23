Manchester United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at Molineux Stadium

Manchester United secures a 2-1 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Sunday. Wolves were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Everton. Man U had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Fulham. This left, Wolves are in 13th place on the table and has 45 points while Man U sit in 2nd with 74 points after 38 matches.

Man U dominated the first half, with Anthony Elanga giving The Red Devils the lead in the 13th minute. However, their lead was short-lived, as an equalizer from Nelson Semedo in the 39th minute, brought Wolves level. Man U in turn, then responded just before half-time increasing their lead with an effort from Juan Mata, finishing the first half 1-2. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 2-1 at full time.

Both coaches used all available substitutions. For Wolves, Willian Jose, Morgan Gibbs-White and Fernando Marcal, came on for Adama Traore, Leander Dendoncker and Rayan Ait-Nouri, Man U brought on Hannibal Mejbri, Shola Shoretire and Will Fish, to replace Juan Mata, Amad Traore and Daniel James.

There were bookings for Rayan Ait-Nouri, Leander Dendoncker, Willy Boly and Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves, and Dean Henderson, for Man U.