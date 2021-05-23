Man City on fire, scoring 5 without reply at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City ease to comfortable win over Everton 5-0 on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. Following the final whistle at the end of the last game of the Premier League season, Man City and Everton are 1st (86 points) and 10th (59 points) in the table respectively, after a total of 38 matches.

The first half of the game started well for Cityzens, with Kevin De Bruyne opening the rout at the 11 minute mark. However they weren't finished yet and Gabriel Jesus made it 2-0 in the 14th minute to see out the first half 2-0.

Man City started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with a goal from Phil Foden, 53 minutes in. The momentum was now with Man City, who then scored again through a goal from Sergio Aguero, 71 minutes in to establish a 4-0. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a second effort from Sergio Aguero, on 76 minutes to make it 5-0.

Man City brought on Rodri, Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres for Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus. Everton brought on Alex Iwobi, Bernard and Niels Nkounkou, to replace Abdoulaye Doucoure, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Richarlison.

There were bookings for Ruben Dias and Raheem Sterling from Man City, and Richarlison and Mason Holgate, for Everton.