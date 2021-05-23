Leeds prevail in a narrow 3-1 home victory against West Brom

Leeds United defeat West Bromwich Albion 3-1 on Sunday at Elland Road. Leeds were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the Southampton away (2-0), the other to Burnley away (4-0). West Brom, on the other hand, lost 3-1 in the last match they played against West Ham United. This left, Leeds are in 9th place on the table and has 59 points while West Brom sit in 19th with 26 points after 38 matches.

Leeds started the game well, thanks to Rodrigo Moreno finding the net in the 17th minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Kalvin Phillips just before half-time, to take a 2-0 lead into half time.

The Whites continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Patrick Bamford, 79 minutes in. West Brom in turn, then responded just before the final whistle increasing their lead with an effort from Hal Robson-Kanu and seeing the game end 3-1.

Both managers used all substitutions. For Leeds, Patrick Bamford, Pascal Struijk and Tyler Roberts, came on for Rodrigo Moreno, Gaetano Berardi and Pablo Hernandez, West Brom brought on Hal Robson-Kanu, Grady Diangana and Karlan Ahearne-Grant to replace Dara O'Shea, Callum Robinson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

There were bookings for Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips from Leeds. For West Brom, Conor Gallagher saw yellow.