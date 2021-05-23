Home fans rewarded with a 2-0 win, as Arsenal beat Brighton

Arsenal defeat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 on Sunday at Emirates Stadium. Both sides arrived on the back of wins. Arsenal were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games against Crystal Palace away and Chelsea away, by 3-1 and 1-0 respectively. Brighton, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 3-2 win against Manchester City in their last match. This left, Arsenal and Brighton sit 8th (61 points) and 16th (41 points) in the table respectively, after a total of 38 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Arsenal certainly were out of the blocks quickly in the second half, with an early goal from Nicolas Pepe in the 49th minute. The Gunners then netted once more and increased their advantage thanks to a 2nd effort from Nicolas Pepe in the 60th minute with a final score of 2-0.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For Arsenal, Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette and Gabriel Martinelli, came on for Emile Smith-Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Martin Odegaard, Brighton brought on Aaron Connolly, Adam Lallana and Steven Alzate to replace Leandro Trossard, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Alexis MacAllister.