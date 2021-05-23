Granada earn a draw at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in the last round

Granada could only manage a 0-0 draw against Getafe in the last game of the LaLiga season. This left, Granada and Getafe sit 9th (46 points) and 15th (38 points) in the table respectively, after a total of 38 matches.

For Granada, Victor Diaz, Darwin Machis, Roberto Soldado, Adrian Marin and Juan Brunet, came on for Alberto Soro, Jesus Vallejo, Jorge Molina, Luis Suarez and Fede Vico. Getafe brought on Cucho Hernandez, Sabit Abdulai, Jaime Mata, Josete Miranda and Erick Cabaco, to replace Damian Suarez, Nemanja Maksimovic, Enes Ünal, Marc Cucurella and Djene.

There were bookings for German Sanchez, Alberto Soro, Victor Diaz and Yan Eteki from Granada. For Getafe, Nemanja Maksimovic and Sabit Abdulai saw yellow.