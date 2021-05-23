Aston Villa take all 3 points, after 2-1 victory against Chelsea

Aston Villa defeat Chelsea 2-1 on Sunday at Villa Park. Both teams arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Villa were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match. Chelsea had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 2-1 victory against Leicester City. This left, Villa and Chelsea sit 11th (55 points) and 4th (67 points) in the table respectively, after a total of 38 matches.

Villa started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with a goal from Bertrand Traore just before half-time

The Villa fought back, thanks to a goal from Anwar El Ghazi at the 52 minute mark. The Blues in turn, then responded, 70 minutes in increasing their lead with an effort from Benjamin Chilwell. The game ended with a 2-1 home victory.

For Villa, Carney Chukwuemeka and Jacob Ramsey, came on for Bertrand Traore and Anwar El Ghazi. Chelsea replaced Kepa Arrizabalaga, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz with Edouard Mendy, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

The referee booked John McGinn, Marvelous Nakamba and Emilano Martinez from Villa. Chelsea had the worst of it though, with Jorginho, Timo Werner, Mateo Kovacic and Kepa Arrizabalaga seeing yellow, and Cesar Azpilicueta then sent off with a red.