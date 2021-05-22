Visitors leave with nothing as Frankfurt see off Freiburg in 3-1 victory

Eintracht Frankfurt earn hard-fought win over SC Freiburg 3-1 on Saturday at the Commerzbank Arena. Frankfurt were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 4-3 to Schalke. Freiburg, on the other hand, secured a point against Bayern Munich in their previous match. Following the final whistle at the end of the last game of the Bundesliga season, Frankfurt are in 5th place on the table and has 60 points while Freiburg sit in 10th with 45 points after 34 matches.

Following a goalless first half, The Eagles applied pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Andre Silva giving Frankfurt the lead in the 62nd minute. However, their lead didn't last for long, Woo-yeong Jeong producing an equaliser in the 76th minute, bringing Freiburg level. However, each side looked hungry to win and Frankfurt then found the back of the net in the 87th minute thanks to Almamy Toure, taking the score to 2-1. However they weren't finished yet and Ragnar Ache made it 3-1 just before the final whistle to make it 3-1.

For Frankfurt, Aymen Barkok, Tuta, Almamy Toure and Ragnar Ache, came on for Steven Zuber, Ajdin Hrustic, Daichi Kamada and Timothy Chandler. Freiburg brought on Lucas Holer, Yannik Keitel, Ermedin Demirovic and Woo-yeong Jeong, to replace Lukas Kubler, Baptiste Santamaria, Nils Petersen and Janik Haberer.

The referee booked Ajdin Hrustic for Frankfurt.