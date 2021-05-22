Union Berlin earn hard-fought win over RB Leipzig 2-1 on Saturday at the An der Alten Försterei Stadium. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Union Berlin arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen in their previous game. Leipzig, on the other hand, are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. This left, Union Berlin are in 7th place on the table and has 50 points while Leipzig sit in 2nd with 65 points after 34 matches.

After a goalless first half, Whatever was said in the dressing room at half time, seemed to have a positive effect on Leipzig who started the second half well, thanks to Justin Kluivert giving The Red Bulls the lead in the 55th minute. However, their lead was short-lived, as an equalizer from Marvin Friedrich, 67 minutes in, brought The Iron Ones level. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Max Kruse just before the final whistle to make it 2-1.

For Union Berlin, Taiwo Awoniyi, Cedric Teuchert, Keita Endo, Marius Bulter and Sheraldo Becker, came on for Petar Musa, Marcus Ingvartsen, Christian Gentner, Christopher Lenz and Julian Ryerson. Leipzig brought on Yussuf Poulsen, Christopher Nkunku, Konrad Laimer, Nordi Mukiele and Alexander Sorloth for Emil Forsberg, Hee-chan Hwang, Justin Kluivert, Lukas Klostermann and Kevin Kampl.

There were bookings for Christopher Trimmel and Nico Schlotterbeck from Union Berlin, and Marcel Sabitzer, for Leipzig.