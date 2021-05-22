Travelling Mainz secure 3-2 win against Wolfsburg

Mainz defeat Wolfsburg 3-2 on Saturday at the Volkswagen Arena. Wolfsburg wanted to improve their league standing after a 2-2 draw against RB Leipzig while Mainz lost 3-1 in the last match they played against Borussia Dortmund. This left, Wolfsburg are in 4th place on the table and has 61 points while Mainz sit in 12th with 39 points after 34 matches.

It was an impressive opening from The 05ers, with Jean-Paul Boetius finding the net at the 44 minute mark. However, their lead was short lived, as Maximilian Philipp equalised for The Wolves just before half-time, to take a 1-1 lead into half time.

Mainz fought back, thanks to Robin Quaison giving Mainz the lead, 54 minutes in. However, the good fortune didn't last for long. An equalizer from Joao Victor at the 66 minute mark brought Wolfsburg level. In the end though, Mainz, on 77 minutes took the victory via a Stefan Bell goal, which sealed the victory for the visitors.

For Wolfsburg, Tim Siersleben, Joao Victor, Daniel Ginczek, Yannick Gerhardt and Jerome Roussillon, came on for John Brooks, Kevin Mbabu, Josip Brekalo, Xaver Schlager and Paulo Otavio. Mainz replaced Danny Latza, Edimilson Fernandes, Adam Szalai, Philipp Mwene and Levin Oztunali with Leandro Martins, Daniel Brosinski, Robin Quaison, Danny Da Costa and Jean-Paul Boetius.

There were bookings for Maximilian Arnold, Xaver Schlager and Maximilian Philipp from Wolfsburg, and Leandro Martins, Stefan Bell and Jean-Paul Boetius, for Mainz.