Bayern Munich earn hard-fought win over Augsburg 5-2 on Saturday at the Allianz Arena. Bayern wanted to improve their league standing following a disappointing 2-2 draw with SC Freiburg in their previous game. Augsburg, on the other hand, had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 2-0 victory against Werder Bremen. Following the final whistle at the end of the last game of the Bundesliga season, Bayern and Augsburg are 1st (78 points) and 13th (36 points) in the table respectively, after a total of 34 matches.

The Reds didn't take long to get on the score-sheet, with Jeffrey Gouweleeuw opening the rout, 9 minutes in. The momentum was now with Bayern, who then scored again through a goal from Serge Gnabry after 23 minutes to establish a 2-0. The momentum was now with The Reds, who then scored again through a goal from Joshua Kimmich, 33 minutes in to establish a 3-0. However they weren't finished yet and Kingsley Coman made it 4-0 just before half-time and the first half ended 4-0.

Augsburg took the initiative in the second half, with Andre Hahn finding the net, on 67 minutes. The momentum was now with Fuggerstädter, who then scored again through a goal from Florian Niederlechner, 71 minutes in to establish a 4-2. In the end though, Bayern secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Robert Lewandowski just before the final whistle. The game ended with a 5-2 home victory.

For Bayern, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Javi Martinez, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Corentin Tolisso, came on for Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Jerome Boateng, Thomas Muller and David Alaba. Augsburg brought on Marek Suchy, Raphael Framberger, Fredrik Jensen, Alfred Finnbogason and Lukas Petkov, to replace Daniel Caligiuri, Mads Pedersen, Marco Richter, Florian Niederlechner and Andre Hahn.

There were bookings for Lucas Hernandez from Bayern, and Marek Suchy, for Augsburg.