Real Sociedad manage 1-0 win against Osasuna

Real Sociedad secures a 1-0 victory against Osasuna at the Estadio El Sadar on Saturday. Osasuna were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Atletico Madrid. Real were able to continue their winning streak after a 4-1 win against Real Valladolid in their last match. Following the final whistle at the end of the last game of the LaLiga season, Osasuna and Real are 11th (44 points) and 5th (62 points) in the table respectively, after a total of 38 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Real continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Juan Manuel Perez just before the final whistle. They managed to see the game out with a clean sheet and a final score of 1-0.

For Osasuna, Jon Moncayola, Jonas Ramalho, Ante Budimir, Jony and Javier Martinez Calvo, came on for Lucas Torro, Unai Garcia, Enric Gallego, Enrique Barja and Inigo Perez. Real brought on Carlos Fernandez, Adnan Januzaj, Ander Barrenetxea and Roberto Lopez, to replace David Silva, Portu, Mikel Oyarzabal and Alexander Isak.

The referee booked Enric Gallego for Osasuna.