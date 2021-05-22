R Madrid earn hard-fought win over Villarreal

R Madrid defeat Villarreal 2-1 on Saturday at the Alfredo di Stéfano. Both RMA and Villarreal arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. RMA were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two games in the league. The most recent was against the Athletic Bilbao away (1-0), the other to Granada away (4-1) while Villarreal were coming from consecutive wins against Seville and Real Valladolid. This left, RMA and Villarreal sit 2nd (84 points) and 7th (58 points) in the table respectively, after a total of 38 matches.

Villarreal started the first half well, thanks to Yeremi Pino giving The Yellow Submarine the lead, 20 minutes in and seeing the first half out 0-1.

Los Blancos continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Karim Benzema finding the net in the 87th minute. RMA then netted once more and turned the match thanks to a goal from Luka Modric just before the final whistle with a final score of 2-1.

For RMA, Rodrygo, Isco, Marcelo, Mariano Diaz and Nacho, came on for Vinicius Junior, Marco Asensio, Alvaro Odriozola, Casemiro and Miguel Gutierrez. Villarreal brought on Francis Coquelin, Ruben Pena, Paco Alcacer, Daniel Raba and Moi Gomez, to replace Carlos Bacca, Etienne Capoue, Yeremi Pino, Gerard Moreno and Manu Trigueros.