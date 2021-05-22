One goal makes the difference as Barca ease past Eibar

Barcelona secures a 1-0 win against Eibar at Ipurua Municipal Stadium on Saturday. Both sides came from defeats in their previous league games. Eibar were looking to get back winning ways after losing 4-1 to Valencia in their last match whilst Barca lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Celta Vigo. This left, Eibar are in 20th place on the table and has 30 points while Barca sit in 3rd with 79 points after 38 matches.

Following a goalless first half, Barca continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Antoine Griezmann finding the net, on 81 minutes. They managed to see the game out with a clean sheet and a final score of 1-0.

For Eibar, Pedro Leon, Sergio Alvarez, Alejandro Pozo, Pedro Bigas and Quique, came on for Bryan Salvatierra, Pape Diop, Roberto Correa, Paulo Oliveira and Sergi Enrich. Barca brought on Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Riqui Puig and Miralem Pjanic, to replace Trincao, Oscar Mingueza, Junior Firpo, Moriba Ilaix and Frenkie De Jong.

The referee booked Junior Firpo, Sergio Busquets and Ronald Araujo for Barca.