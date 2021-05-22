Huesca earn a draw at El Alcoraz in the last round

Huesca could only manage a 0-0 draw against Valencia in the last game of the LaLiga season. This left, Huesca and Valencia sit 18th (34 points) and 13th (43 points) in the league respectively, after a total of 38 matches.

For Huesca, Gaston Silva, Idrissa Doumbia, Pedro Lopez, Shinji Okazaki and Borja Garcia, came on for Denis Vavro, Mikel Rico, Pablo Maffeo, David Ferreiro and Jaime Seoane. Valencia brought on Denis Cheryshev, Yunus Musah, Manu Vallejo and Eliaquim Mangala, to replace Goncalo Guedes, Kang In Lee, Maxi Gomez and Hugo Guillamon.

There were bookings for David Ferreiro and Dimitrios Siovas from Huesca. For Valencia, Hugo Guillamon saw yellow.