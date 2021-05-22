Home fans rewarded with a 1-0 win, as Cologne beat Schalke

FC Köln defeat Schalke 1-0 on Saturday at the Rhein Energie Stadion. Cologne wanted to improve their league standing following a disappointing 0-0 draw with BSC in their previous game. Schalke, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 4-3 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt. This left, Cologne and Schalke are 16th (33 points) and 18th (16 points) in the league respectively, after a total of 34 matches.

After a goalless first half, Cologne applied pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Sebastiaan Bornauw just before the final whistle. The final result, Cologne 1, Schalke 0.

For Cologne, Jan Thielmann, Max Meyer, Dominick Drexler, Jannes Horn and Marco Hoger, came on for Florian Kainz, Salih Ozcan, Benno Erik Schmitz, Marius Wolf and Sebastian Andersson. Schalke replaced Benito Raman, Steven Skrzybski and Vasileios Pavlidis with Goncalo Paciencia, Blendi Idrizi and Matthew Hoppe.

There were bookings for Sebastiaan Bornauw from Cologne, and Florian Flick and Blendi Idrizi, for Schalke.