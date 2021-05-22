Home defeat for Valladolid, as Atleti secure the win

Atletico Madrid earn hard-fought win over Real Valladolid 2-1 on Saturday at José Zorrilla. Valladolid were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Real Sociedad whilst Atleti were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Osasuna and Real Sociedad. This left, Valladolid are in 19th place on the table and has 31 points while Atleti sit in 1st with 86 points after 38 matches.

Valladolid started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Oscar Plano giving Pucelle the lead, on 18 minutes and seeing the first half out 1-0.

Los Colchoneros continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Angel Correa finding the net in the 57th minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Luis Suarez, 67 minutes in with a final score of 2-1.

For Valladolid, Sergi Guardiola, Jota, Michel Herrero, Kike Perez and Pablo Hervias, came on for Marcos De Sousa, Toni Villa, Roque Mesa, Fede San Emeterio and Saidy Janko. Atleti brought on Renan Lodi, Joao Felix, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Hector Herrera, to replace Mario Hermoso, Saul Niguez, Marcos Llorente and Angel Correa.

There were bookings for Marcos De Sousa, Jawad El Yamiq, Michel Herrero and Fede San Emeterio from Valladolid. For Atleti, Mario Hermoso, Saul Niguez, Joao Felix, Felipe and Renan Lodi saw yellow.