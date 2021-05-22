Hoffenheim squeeze past BSC in 2-1 victory at the Pre Zero Arena

Hoffenheim defeat BSC 2-1 on Saturday at the Pre Zero Arena. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Hoffenheim wanted to continue adding points after a 1-1 draw against Arminia Bielefeld. Hertha secured a point against FC Köln in their previous match. This left, Hoffenheim are in 11th place on the table and has 43 points while Hertha sit in 14th with 35 points after 34 matches.

Hertha started the first half well, thanks to Vladimir Darida giving The Old Lady the lead just before half-time and seeing the first half out 0-1.

From Kraichgau region fought back, with an early goal from Sargis Adamyan in the 49th minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Andrej Kramaric just before the final whistle with a final score of 2-1.

For Hoffenheim, Sebastian Rudy, Georginio Rutter and Marco John, came on for Diadie Samassekou, Robert Skov and Ryan Sessegnon. Hertha replaced Santiago Ascacibar, Dodi Lukebakio, Daishawn Redan, Marton Dardai and Jonas Dirkner with Eduard Lowen, Jessic Ngankam, Mathew Leckie, Niklas Stark and Sami Khedira.