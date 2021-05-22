Elche avoid defeat and secure a 2-0 victory at home to Athletic Bilbao

Elche secures a 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao at Estadio Martínez Valero on Saturday. Elche were looking to pick up points, following a 3-1 victory against Cádiz. Athletic Bilbao were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against R Madrid. Following the final whistle at the end of the last game of the LaLiga season, Elche and Athletic Bilbao sit 17th (36 points) and 9th (46 points) in the table respectively, after a total of 38 matches.

Elche started the first half well, with Lucas Boye giving Elche the lead, on 28 minutes, to take a 1-0 lead into half time.

Elche continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Raul Guti finding the net, on 73 minutes and seeing the game end 2-0.

For Elche, Josema, Ivan Marcone, Johan Mojica, Helibelton Palacios and Nino, came on for Gonzalo Verdu, Pablo Piatti, Josan, Omenuke Mfulu and Lucas Boye. Athletic Bilbao brought on Unai Vencedor, Inaki Williams, Inigo Vicente and Oscar De Marcos, to replace Mikel Vesga, Oihan Sancet, Ibai Gomez and Inigo Lekue.

The referee booked Omenuke Mfulu, Pablo Piatti and Raul Guti for Elche.