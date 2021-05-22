Borussia Dortmund beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 at the Signal Iduna Park

Bayer Leverkusen succumbed to an away defeat against Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday. Dortmund were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches in the competition. The most recent was against the Mainz away (3-1), the other to RB Leipzig at home (3-2). Bayer had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Union Berlin. This left, Dortmund and Bayer sit 3rd (64 points) and 6th (52 points) in the league respectively, after a total of 34 matches.

Dortmund dominated the first half, thanks to an early goal from Erling Haaland in the 5th minute, finishing the first half 1-0.

Dortmund started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with Marco Reus finding the net in the 51st minute. Die Borussen looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a second effort from Erling Haaland in the 84th minute to establish a 3-0. Bayer in turn, then responded just before the final whistle increasing their lead with an effort from Lars Bender. The game ended 3-1 to Dortmund.

For Dortmund, Jude Bellingham, Mats Hummels, Jadon Sancho, Felix Passlack and Giovanni Reyna, came on for Mahmoud Dahoud, Manuel Akanji, Marco Reus, Lukasz Piszczek and Reinier. Bayer brought on Emrehan Gedikli, Patrik Schick, Moussa Diaby, Lars Bender and Julian Baumgartlinger, to replace Paulinho, Florian Wirtz, Karim Bellarabi, Sven Bender and Charles Aranguiz.