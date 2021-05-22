Betis travel to secure all 3 points in 3-2 victory against Celta

Celta Vigo succumbed to a home defeat against Real Betis at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos on Saturday. Both sides arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Celta had been hopeful of continuing their run after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the Barcelona away (2-1), the other to Getafe at home (1-0). Betis, on the other hand, were coming off the back of a 1-0 win against Huesca. This left, Celta are in 8th place on the table and has 53 points while Betis sit in 6th with 61 points after 38 matches.

Celta started the first half well, with Iago Aspas giving The Sky Blues the lead, 32 minutes in to see out the first half 1-0.

Celta started the second half with an intensified spirit, thanks to an early goal from Brais Mendez in the 49th minute. However, Betis weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Borja Iglesias at the 53 minute mark. The Green-and-Whites looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Nabil Fekir, 69 minutes in to establish a 2-2. Betis then scored once more and turned the match thanks to a goal from Victor Ruiz in the 73rd minute with a final score of 3-2.

For Celta, Augusto Solari, Miguel Baeza and Gabriel Veiga, came on for Nolito, Fran Beltran and Kevin Vazquez. Betis brought on Alex Moreno, Cristian Tello, Diego Lainez, William Carvalho and Loren Moron, to replace Aitor Ruibal, Juan Miranda, Rodri, Andres Guardado and Borja Iglesias.

The referee booked Denis Suarez, Carlos Dominguez, Nolito, Iago Aspas, Augusto Solari and Miguel Baeza from Celta. Betis had the worst of it though, with Victor Ruiz, Andres Guardado, Nabil Fekir, Alex Moreno, Claudio Bravo and Diego Lainez seeing yellow, and Cristian Tello (2 yellow cards) then sent off with a red.