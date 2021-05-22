B Mönchengladbach squeeze past Werder Bremen in 4-2 victory at the Wohninvest Weserstadion

B Mönchengladbach defeat Werder Bremen 4-2 on Saturday at the Wohninvest Weserstadion. Both sides came from defeats in their previous league games. Werder were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Augsburg while Gladbach were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Stuttgart. Following the final whistle at the end of the last game of the Bundesliga season, Werder and Gladbach sit 17th (31 points) and 8th (49 points) in the league respectively, after a total of 34 matches.

The Colts scored first, thanks to an early goal from Lars Stindl in the 3rd minute, to take a 0-1 lead into half time.

Gladbach started the second half with renewed vigour, with Marcus Thuram finding the net, on 52 minutes. The momentum was now with Gladbach, who then scored again through a goal from Ramy Bensebaini at the 58 minute mark to establish a 3-0. The momentum was now with The Colts, who then scored again through a goal from Florian Neuhaus at the 67 minute mark to establish a 4-0. However, Werder weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Milot Rashica in the 80th minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Niclas Fullkrug at the 83 minute mark to make it 4-2.

For Werder, Yuya Osako, Niclas Fullkrug, Milot Rashica, Omer Toprak and Kevin Mohwald, came on for Jean-Manuel Mbom, Davie Selke, Josh Sargent, Felix Agu and Leonardo Bittencourt. Gladbach brought on Oscar Wendt, Breel Embolo, Jonas Hofmann, Patrick Herrmann and Tony Jantschke, to replace Valentino Lazaro, Marcus Thuram, Lars Stindl, Hannes Wolf and Ramy Bensebaini.

There were bookings for Niklas Moisander from Werder. For Gladbach, Hannes Wolf and Denis Zakaria saw yellow.