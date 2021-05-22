Arminia ease past Stuttgart with a 2-0 victory away

Arminia Bielefeld defeat Stuttgart 2-0 on Saturday at the Mercedes Benz Arena. Stuttgart had been hopeful of continuing their run after winning their previous two matches in the league. The most recent was against the B Mönchengladbach away (2-1), the other to Augsburg at home (2-1). Arminia had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Hoffenheim. This left, Stuttgart are in 9th place on the table and has 45 points while Arminia sit in 15th with 35 points after 34 matches.

After a goalless first half, The Blues continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Fabian Klos in the 66th minute. However they weren't finished yet and Ritsu Doan made it 2-0 at the 72 minute mark with a final score of 2-0.

For Stuttgart, Naouirou Ahamada, Daniel Didavi, Darko Churlinov, Marcin Kaminski and Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, came on for Philipp Klement, Philipp Forster, Roberto Massimo, Marc Kempf and Gonzalo Castro. Arminia brought on Nathan De Medina, Sven Schipplock, Mike Van der Hoorn, Christian Gebauer and Fabian Kunze, to replace Jacob Laursen, Andreas Voglsammer, Fabian Klos, Ritsu Doan and Masaya Okugawa.

The referee booked Naouirou Ahamada for Stuttgart.