Villa return home with all 3 points, after beating Spurs 2-1

Spurs on home loss to Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday. Spurs were looking to continue their run, following a 2-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers whilst Villa lost 3-2 in the last match they played against Crystal Palace. As the table looks today, Spurs are in 6th place, with 59 points from 37 matches, while Villa sit in 11th, with 49 points from 37.

It was an impressive opening from Spurs, with Steven Bergwijn finding the net, on 8 minutes. However, their lead was short-lived, as an equalizer from Sergio Reguilon, 20 minutes in, brought Villa level. However they weren't finished yet and Ollie Watkins made it 2-1 at the 39 minute mark, to take a 1-2 lead into half time. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 2-1 at full time.

Both managers used allfull available substitutions. For Spurs, Gareth Bale, Tanguy Ndombele and Matt Doherty, came on for Steven Bergwijn, Harry Winks and Japhet Tanganga, Villa brought on Douglas Luiz, Carney Chukwuemeka and Jaden Philogene Bidace, to replace Jack Grealish, Marvelous Nakamba and Bertrand Traore.

There were bookings for Pierre Hojbjerg from Spurs. For Villa, John McGinn saw yellow.

Spurs will next travel to Leicester City, while Villa will face Chelsea at home.